Bearing Point Capital LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Bearing Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,619 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.7% of Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company's stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE HWM opened at $258.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.51 and a 52 week high of $280.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Howmet Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Howmet Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While Howmet Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here