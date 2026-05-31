Bearing Point Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 457.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Marathon Petroleum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $248.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.70. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.93 and a 1-year high of $264.14. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $406,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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