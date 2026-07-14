Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crux Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 6,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BDX opened at $153.88 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is 106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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