Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EJMK Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 819,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,150,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $93.93.

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Intel Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.40 billion, a PE ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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