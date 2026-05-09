BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,451 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,627,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.02% of BellRing Brands worth $32,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 132.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 124.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 439.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,190.25. This represents a 37.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $10.34 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRBR. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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