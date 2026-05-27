Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 45,469 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 129.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,545 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares during the quarter. Viking makes up 0.9% of Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in Viking were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIK. Optimize Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 9,635 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 53.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Viking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Viking from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 target price on Viking and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.64.

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Viking Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.Viking's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. The trade was a 9.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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