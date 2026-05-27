Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,011 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,096,000 after purchasing an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $197,085,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AME. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 2.2%

AME stock opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $243.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.62.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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