Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,101 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $8,893,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,677 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,144 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $909.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.50 and a twelve month high of $931.35. The stock has a market cap of $418.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company's fifty day moving average is $799.63 and its 200 day moving average is $696.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 98,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,439,960 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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