Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,355 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $136.60 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.48, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 922,524 shares of company stock valued at $125,501,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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