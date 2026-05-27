Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $862.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.14 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The company's 50 day moving average price is $822.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EME shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $799.29.

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EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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