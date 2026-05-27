Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 9,798 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 1,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.62, for a total transaction of $362,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,702,713.62. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,320. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $13,866,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.25. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.63 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report).

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