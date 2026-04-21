Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,537 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $262.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.55.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total value of $20,723,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,531,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $596,285,296.56. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,009 shares of company stock worth $88,536,187. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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