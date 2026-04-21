Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,550 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspiring Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,132 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $177.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $510.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.00. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $121.24 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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