Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,926 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 371.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,942 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 20.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 520,428 shares of the mining company's stock worth $34,353,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $11,509,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 479.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 144,553 shares of the mining company's stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 119,614 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 272.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the mining company's stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company's stock.

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Rio Tinto Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $101.53.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $2.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Trending Headlines about Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

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