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Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,926 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Rio Tinto logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Belpointe Asset Management boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 371.7% in Q4, buying 14,926 shares to hold 18,942 shares worth $1.516 million.
  • Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shares were down 2.2%, opening at $97.64 with a 50‑day/200‑day moving average of $94.30/$83.42 and a 12‑month range of $55.64–$101.53.
  • Rio paid a dividend of $2.54 per share (record date March 6, paid April 16), while analyst coverage is mixed — the consensus rating is a Hold with an average target price of $81.00.
  • Interested in Rio Tinto? Here are five stocks we like better.

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO - Free Report) by 371.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,942 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC's holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 20.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 520,428 shares of the mining company's stock worth $34,353,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $11,509,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 479.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 144,553 shares of the mining company's stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 119,614 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto by 272.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,418 shares of the mining company's stock worth $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 150,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth $1,416,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company's stock.

Rio Tinto Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $101.53.

Rio Tinto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $2.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 564.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Rio Tinto from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Trending Headlines about Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Rio reported first‑quarter production gains, including 9% year‑over‑year copper‑equivalent growth driven by Oyu Tolgoi ramp and strong integrated aluminium performance — a near‑term earnings/volume positive. RIO Q1 production results
  • Positive Sentiment: Copper output surged, which Mining.com says helped offset iron‑ore disruption — supporting Rio’s revenue mix as copper prices and volumes strengthen. Copper surge offsets iron ore disruption
  • Positive Sentiment: First‑quarter iron ore sales rose ~2%, and Pilbara operations continue to underpin growth — a supportive sign for near‑term cash flow from Rio’s core asset base. Q1 iron ore sales rise (Reuters)
  • Neutral Sentiment: Rio released IOC (Iron Ore Company of Canada) quarterly production and sales details (3.44 Mt saleable production); operational transparency but limited immediate market impact. IOC production and sales info
  • Neutral Sentiment: Rio announced a modest A$1.5M donation for cyclone and flood relief in Queensland and the Northern Territory — positive for ESG/PR but immaterial to fundamentals. Rio donation for disaster relief
  • Neutral Sentiment: European markets commentary around a looming U.S.‑Iran ceasefire deadline is creating broader market volatility that can amplify moves in cyclical miners like Rio. European markets and geopolitical context
  • Negative Sentiment: Rio flagged Middle East supply‑chain risks and iron‑ore logistics disruption; investors often penalize miners on heightened geopolitical/logistics risk because it can hit volumes and margins. Rio flags Middle East supply‑chain risks

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company's activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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