Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,643,613,000 after purchasing an additional 285,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $970.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $557.48 and its 200 day moving average is $411.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $981.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Analyst price target update

UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Micron valuation check article

Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. AI memory boom article

Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Hedge fund activity article

Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Bearish downgrade article

Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s new AI memory chip and ongoing rivalry with SK Hynix underscore that competition in high-margin AI memory remains intense. Samsung rivalry article

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $595.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here