Bensler LLC Sells 24,380 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Bensler LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 24,380 shares during the period. Bensler LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE SHW opened at $316.52 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $301.58 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

View Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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