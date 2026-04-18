Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 74,870 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $5,942,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVS

Key Stories Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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