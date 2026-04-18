Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 212,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,952,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for approximately 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.9%

KDP opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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