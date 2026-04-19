Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 12,012 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,260 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 1.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.12% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $23,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,685 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,592 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,741 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.43.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $182.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.58 and a one year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,849 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $553,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,466,535.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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