Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,296 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,924 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 8,296 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 246,326 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $27,618,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,394,236 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $380,562,000 after buying an additional 68,888 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 65,820 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $7,380,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,413.5% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 69.6% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading set a $177.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.21.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE EOG opened at $134.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Key EOG Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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