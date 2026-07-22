Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 31,800 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 95.18% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $193.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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