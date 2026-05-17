Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 32,331 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,931 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 548 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.64 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 17.48%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.420-4.510 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Prestige Consumer Healthcare

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Insider Buying and Selling at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In related news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,207 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $66,372.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,671.80. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women's health.

Key brands in Prestige's portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women's health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

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