Bessemer Group Inc. Has $32.46 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,422 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.46% of HealthEquity worth $32,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in HealthEquity by 1,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 382 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,202,690. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $97.67 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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