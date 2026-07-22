Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 124,213 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM - Free Report) by 7,142.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,952 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 124,213 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Amentum worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Amentum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amentum by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amentum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company's stock.

Amentum Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE AMTM opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Amentum had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTM. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Amentum in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amentum from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amentum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amentum from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amentum currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.00.

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Amentum Company Profile

Amentum is a government services provider specializing in mission-critical solutions for defense, federal civilian and commercial customers around the globe. The company delivers integrated services that span the full lifecycle of complex programs and facilities, including engineering, program and project management, logistics, operations, maintenance and environmental remediation.

Core offerings include infrastructure support, energy and facilities management, environmental solutions and nuclear services.

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