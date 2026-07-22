Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,656 Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Guardian Pharmacy Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRDN. Wall Street Zen lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Guardian Pharmacy Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.83.

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Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:GRDN opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.05. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.19.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company's Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

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