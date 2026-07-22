Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stake in Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,841 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Kohl's worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kohl's alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kohl's by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,767 shares of the company's stock worth $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,597,801 shares of the company's stock worth $114,250,000 after buying an additional 620,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,024 shares of the company's stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl's during the fourth quarter worth about $49,796,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kohl's by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,359 shares of the company's stock worth $20,185,000 after acquiring an additional 244,761 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kohl's Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 1.76%.Kohl's's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kohl's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Kohl's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl's currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $15.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kohl's

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kohl's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kohl's wasn't on the list.

While Kohl's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here