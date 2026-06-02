Beto Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Beto Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,617 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 0.8% of Beto Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE ITW opened at $245.86 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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