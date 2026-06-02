Beto Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,840 Intel Corporation $INTC

Beto Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,840 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $109.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75. The stock has a market cap of $549.49 billion, a PE ratio of -176.34 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel continued to highlight its own AI push, including the Xeon 6+ line, Crescent Island inference GPU plans, and broader packaging/manufacturing initiatives, which could support long-term growth if execution improves. Intel puts agentic AI to work with Xeon 6+, networking, and AI systems

Intel continued to highlight its own AI push, including the Xeon 6+ line, Crescent Island inference GPU plans, and broader packaging/manufacturing initiatives, which could support long-term growth if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Barclays and Mizuho both raised their price targets on Intel, signaling that some analysts still see upside even after the stock’s huge run. Intel price target updates

Barclays and Mizuho both raised their price targets on Intel, signaling that some analysts still see upside even after the stock’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Intel also announced a $3.3 billion semiconductor facility in Odisha with 3D Glass Solutions, reinforcing its manufacturing and packaging expansion story. Intel (INTC), 3DGS Announce $3.3B Semiconductor Facility in Odisha

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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