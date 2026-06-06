BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 3,365 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,303 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $61,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after purchasing an additional 288,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after buying an additional 706,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,728,129,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,072,744,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $613.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $472.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.94 and a 200 day moving average of $531.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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