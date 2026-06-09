BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 497.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,190 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $331.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.59. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $370.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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