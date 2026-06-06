BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 126,737 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,104 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 126,737 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.11% of Xylem worth $35,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xylem alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $109.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.41. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.29 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Xylem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Xylem wasn't on the list.

While Xylem currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here