BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 30,705 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.09% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total value of $243,759.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,128.07. The trade was a 15.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $651.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $467.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.90. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $452.00 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Ulta Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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