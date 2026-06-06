BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,631 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in S&P Global were worth $33,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $23,618,000. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $16,823,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,494,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $425.16 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $424.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here