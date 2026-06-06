BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,807 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 23,327 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LOM Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

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Amphenol Stock Down 5.4%

APH stock opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.94. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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