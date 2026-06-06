BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,223 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 74,838 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $32,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $244.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $231.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $210.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.16 and a twelve month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.43%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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