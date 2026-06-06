BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $23.46 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,232 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,679.48. This represents a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ITW opened at $252.48 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company's 50 day moving average is $258.67 and its 200-day moving average is $262.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $295.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Further Reading

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