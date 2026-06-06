BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $25.18 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,892 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 51,533 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

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Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of COF opened at $180.58 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.98 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day moving average of $208.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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