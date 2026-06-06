BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $31.72 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,772 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 19,106 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $31,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after acquiring an additional 620,463 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 226,240 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 833,540 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $95,440,000 after acquiring an additional 400,307 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.47.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

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