BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $38.75 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,966 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,442 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.05% of Elevance Health worth $38,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,408,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $844,371,000 after buying an additional 1,065,065 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,478,857,000 after buying an additional 901,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after buying an additional 798,457 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,603,000 after buying an additional 724,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore restated a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $363.00 to $498.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $415.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $354.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.76. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is 29.26%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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