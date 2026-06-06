BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $43.33 Million Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,406 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.11% of The Hartford Insurance Group worth $43,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HIG alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 286,241.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 73,861,771 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $10,178,152,000 after acquiring an additional 73,835,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $611,724,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $91,398,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 6,431.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,443 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 633,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 208.2% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 799,973 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $106,708,000 after acquiring an additional 540,445 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 40,693 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $5,617,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,505,365.60. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 38,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $132.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.61 and a 1 year high of $144.50.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 14.10%.The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group's payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Hartford Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Hartford Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here