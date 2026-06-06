BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,929 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $48,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,459,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $135.53 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.85. The company has a market cap of $324.91 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.92 and a 12-month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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