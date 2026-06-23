BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $4.13 Million in Brady Corporation $BRC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,903 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $4,135,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.11% of Brady at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brady by 380.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 1,256.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,535 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 282.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Brady by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,953 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brady by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 13,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. The trade was a 32.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $103.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

Brady Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BRC opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.62. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $99.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $435.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.07 million. Brady had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Brady's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brady's payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

Further Reading

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