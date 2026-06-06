BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,642 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up 0.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.28% of EMCOR Group worth $77,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,982 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $15,577,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,459,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,616,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $817.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $455.14 and a one year high of $951.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $837.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $739.90.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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