BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 101,963 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 101,963 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $34,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio acquired 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This trade represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $79.49 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $171.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Zoetis's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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