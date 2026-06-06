BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 6,760 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,024 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Visa were worth $164,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE V opened at $324.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $316.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.49. The company has a market capitalization of $581.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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