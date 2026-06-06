BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,665 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 80,389 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.12% of CMS Energy worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,672,292 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,844,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,146 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $579,902,000 after buying an additional 183,589 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,900,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $358,865,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,057,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,571,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $249,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

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CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $71.98 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,987,018.41. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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