Bingham Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.42 Million in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Bingham Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,826 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.2% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised ExxonMobil from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. ExxonMobil's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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