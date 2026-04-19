Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,587 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total value of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,810,324.44. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. This trade represents a 41.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $28,125,467. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $361.34 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $293.43 and a 1-year high of $435.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. Carlisle Companies's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $396.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlisle Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlisle Companies wasn't on the list.

While Carlisle Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here