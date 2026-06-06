BIT Capital GmbH Acquires Shares of 21,423 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,423 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,896,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lumentum by 8,579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,563,210 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,350,000 after buying an additional 1,545,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 707.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 994,478 shares of the technology company's stock worth $366,555,000 after purchasing an additional 871,249 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,401,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 710,208 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 447,208 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lumentum Trading Down 8.6%

NASDAQ LITE opened at $863.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 159.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $880.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.80. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, Director Ian Small sold 4,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $868.07, for a total transaction of $4,300,418.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,236,414.56. This represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $3,062,179.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,488 shares in the company, valued at $77,735,477.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $550.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LITE

More Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to from $1,000 and kept an rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced a $650.4 million private exchange of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Article Title

Lumentum announced a of convertible notes, which may reduce financing overhang and improve balance-sheet flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with Lumentum holding an average rating of and multiple firms maintaining positive price targets. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in AI optical interconnects , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Article Title

Investor enthusiasm continues around Lumentum’s role in , a narrative that has supported the stock’s longer-term move. Neutral Sentiment: Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Article Title

Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold in a pre-arranged ; while routine, insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Articles asking why LITE has been softer since its last earnings report mainly point to post-earnings digestion and valuation, rather than a new fundamental problem. Article Title

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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