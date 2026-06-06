BIT Capital GmbH Has $15.40 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

BIT Capital GmbH boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 667.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,123 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the quarter. BIT Capital GmbH's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $932,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $515,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,684,217,000 after purchasing an additional 376,904 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,289 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $476,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 831,177 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $712.75.

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Axon Enterprise Stock Down 5.3%

AXON stock opened at $486.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.04 and a 200-day moving average of $491.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $339.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The business had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 629 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.64, for a total value of $295,403.56. Following the sale, the director owned 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $535,859.24. This represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $21,125,200. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,548 shares of company stock worth $1,542,775 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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